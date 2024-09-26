College students give back to the Campbellsville community

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new school year means new chances for growth and healing for students at Campbellsville University after one of their classmates was killed in February. Today, students participated in a day of service, thanking their community for its support while also giving back.

“People usually grow a lot out of hardship and challenges,” said junior Katlyn Whitworth. Sophomore Samuel Larson added, “We are really working toward just being there for one another.”

A semester removed from the death of 18-year-old Josiah Kilman, Campbellsville Students are saying thanks to the community through service.

“CU Serve Day is a part of the Campbellsville mission week that we do here every year,” Whitworth explained. “It’s basically just an opportunity for students to go out and serve the community.”

“It’s a way of kind of giving back to the community and just learning more about the community in which you exist,” Larson said.

These acts of service include making meals at the soup kitchen, which serves more than 400 people weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and helping clean up a popular walking trail here in the community by partnering with the organization Trail Town.

“I think we’re meant to connect with people,” said sophomore Audrey Dejaynes. “That’s difficult but serving helps you do that because it puts you into a very humble atmosphere.”

This year, CU Serve Day involves showing love and appreciation for a community that was so supportive of students after the tragedy in February.

“I feel like as a student as long as you put yourself out there and you’re willing to be there for others they’re going to be there for you also,” said Larson.

For some students, serving the community is also a part of their personal growth and faith.

“That’s a big part of serving and the importance of serving,” Dejaynes said. “It takes you out of your comfort zone and put you into other people’s comfort zones.”

Whitworth added, “that’s a great way to kind of show them the love of Jesus and also show them that we care as Christians and we want to be there for them.”

