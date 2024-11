HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A collision at the intersection of US 127 and Lexington Road in Harrodsburg has left a motorcyclist hospitalized.

According to Harrodsburg Police, the collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle took place this afternoon. Police confirmed that the motorcyclist is being airlifted to a hospital.

The roadway is currently open to one lane in both directions, but traffic is moving.

Avoid the area if possible. The collision remains under investigation.