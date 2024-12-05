Collision involving school bus leaves 1 person with minor injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An afternoon collision involving a school bus has left one person with minor injuries, Lexington Police report.

According to police, authorities were dispatched to Liberty Road around 2 p.m. following reports of a collision between a vehicle and a school bus.

One person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the bus and the bus driver suffered no injuries, and at the time of the collision, no children were on board.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.