Combs Ferry Road partially blocked due to serious vehicle collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A portion of Combs Ferry Road in eastern Lexington will be closed until further notice due to a serious vehicle collision, according to police.

The Lexington Police Department reports that units responded to a vehicle entrapment incident at 3574 Combs Ferry Road around 5 p.m.

Police confirm that two individuals have been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road closure will remain for an undetermined amount of time until the police's collision reconstruction unit has cleared the area.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.