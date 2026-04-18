'Coming together': Spring season kicks off for Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the 20th time, the Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League kicked off its spring youth season on Saturday at Shillito Park.

Opening day brought together players, families, volunteers, and community supporters for a day of baseball, celebration, and community spirit. Mayor Linda Gorton was in attendance, throwing out the first pitch.

For 20 years, the Miracle League has provided children and adults with disabilities the opportunity to experience the joy of baseball in a safe, inclusive, and accessible environment.

"In a league like this you have to have volunteers. We have a one to one buddy ratio, just because of the model that we use where everybody gets a buddy for hitting, batting, running, and fielding," said commissioner Kevin Haury.

With more than 200 players, the league removes barriers to play through a custom-designed field, supportive volunteers, and adaptive rules, ensuring every athlete has the chance to participate, compete, and shine.

"Without them, the league is not what it is. Part of the magic is everybody coming together to celebrate these families and these children, and that includes getting volunteers in here to really up the energy and give everybody the chance to be successful," Haury said.

The spring adult season starts Tuesday and the fall season will kick off in September.