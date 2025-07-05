Communities across the Bluegrass celebrate Fourth of July with parades, races and fireworks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Communities across Kentucky came together Friday to celebrate America's birthday with parades, races, lawn mower brigades and fireworks. In Lexington, the annual Fourth of July parade drew crowds downtown to celebrate the holiday.

"Hey, we're reporting live here downtown in Kentucky in the fourth of July parade," said Ricardo, a young parade watcher.

Wilmore continued its quirky tradition with the town's lawn mower brigade, a staple of their Independence Day celebrations.

"So, like 35 or 36 years," said said Daryl Diddle, who has participated in the Lawnmower Brigade since the 90s.

In Berea, the annual Fourth of July Spectacular brought out longtime attendees.

"I've been coming here since 1971," said one Berea resident.

The Bluegrass 10K race in Lexington even featured a love story, with one couple finding romance through a dating app.

"And somehow...a miracle happened and hinge brought us together," said Micah Hall and Kayla Moon.

The sweet sound of sizzling burgers and hot dogs could be heard throughout the region as families gathered for cookouts and community events.

"The greatest place to be on the Fourth of July," said Talt Hall, who's been attending the Fourth of July Spectacular in Berea for decades.

The sentiment was echoed by others enjoying the festivities.

"This is just hometown. This is just fireworks. It's the greatest place there ever was," said Hall.

Community spirit was on full display across the Bluegrass state, including in Woodford County, for its annual Fourth of July parade and festival.

"That's the one thing I love about Woodford County. Anytime there's anything going on, we come together," said American Legion Post 67 Commander Nathan Lauderdale.

