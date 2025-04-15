Communities receiving supplies from American Red Cross

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — After two major floods in three months, the American Red Cross has been on the ground a lot across the Commonwealth.

"It's been devastating," said American Red Cross Bluegrass Area Chapter Executive Director Lynne Washbish. "I mean this is something that's just typically not here in our areas as much so quickly back to back and so this has just been very devastating for a lot of people"

The American Red Cross has been helping communities and members in need across Kentucky, including in the High Bridge community, where families on Dix Drive are cleaning up.

"I kind of touch base on all the areas that have been affected throughout my counties and make sure that they're getting what they need and just check on the people, give them a hug," Washbish said.

Emergency response vehicles are in the area feeding lunch and dinner, while other crews are delivering disaster relief kits and comfort kits. Today, the delivery took place at the High Bridge Fire Department and community center.

"It's tough to see people who have nothing now that have their houses flooded," said Ginger Sloan, a Red Cross volunteer from Santa Fe, New Mexico. "It's part of what we do and we handle the stress of it."

"I'm from Louisiana originally, and they always came for the hurricanes and I said, when I have time I'm going to do that."

Sloan has been across the state delivering supplies to communities in need.

"We've gone as far down as the Tennessee county line when we went last week, so we go wherever the need is," Sloan said. "It could be anywhere."

In the High Bridge area, community members emphasized the need for helping hands, and not spectators. The road in and out is narrow, lined with trash and debris as people clear out their things.

As for the Red Cross, they are looking for donations.

"That's the biggest need for us so that we can continue to provide these services and help those that were affected," Washbish said.

You can donate at redcross.org.

