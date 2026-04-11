Community center construction progresses in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. — Last year, crews broke ground on the new community center set to be located at John Preece Park in Jessamine County. The progress is now visible above ground, according to city officials.

"Our community has been waiting for this for a long time," said Anessa Snowden, the Nicholasville-Jessamine County Parks and Recreation director.

The center will be 59,000 square feet and will be able to host basketball, pickleball, and archery. It will also have a suspended walking track and a concession stand.

Snowden said there will be programming for youth, seniors, and the special needs community.

"Jessamine County is a wonderful place to live. It has that small town feel, but it allows us to expand quality of life opportunities for everybody in our community," she said.

Jessamine County, City of Nicolasville Image renderings of Jessamine County Community Center

With a growing population, residents have been requesting a dedicated recreation space. Currently, the county utilizes an area school to put on sports programs.

"We've heard the need for this community recreation center for about 20 years now. Finally we're there," said Alex Carter, the mayor of Nicolasville.

Judge Executive David West told LEX18 that the center could also generate revenue through tourism.

"We want to make good on our investment. If we can get people from out of town to spend money in Jessamine County, that just helps everybody," said West.

West said by the end of April, vertical structures will be up. The center is set to open in January 2027.