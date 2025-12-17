Community coat drive exceeds goal as local leader delivers warmth to KY children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Devine Carama faced a good problem Wednesday morning – his U-Haul truck wouldn't close properly because it was packed with too many brand-new winter coats.

The community organizer who runs One Lexington for the city has collected roughly 2,600 new coats through his Believing in Forever foundation's annual coat drive, exceeding his original goal by 400 to 500 coats.

"It's really turned into a community coat drive. So many organizations and so many individuals are donating," Carama said. "We were struggle to reach our goal just a couple of weeks ago, now we've exceeded it by 400 or 500 coats."

Carama requires all donated coats to be new with tags attached, making the massive collection even more impressive.

"Getting that brand new coat, tearing that tag off, it hits different," he said.

The 12-year veteran of organizing coat drives spent Tuesday delivering coats to schools in eastern Kentucky and reserved Wednesday for Fayette County school deliveries.

The foundation will host a distribution event Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Bracktown. Books and warm sweatshirts will also be available at the event.

Carama said the drive has attracted families who have never needed assistance before, reflecting changing economic conditions in the community.

"We've had a few parents who have never had to go to a food bank or a clothing drive that requested a coat this year because they got laid off. Times are different," he said.

While Carama hopes to receive fewer requests next year – indicating improved financial stability in the community – he remains committed to meeting whatever need exists. The overwhelming community response demonstrates local residents' readiness to support the cause.