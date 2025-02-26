Community concerned over proposed development near Haggard Lane and Radcliffe Road

(LEX 18) — A proposed development near Haggard Lane and Radcliffe Road has sparked significant concerns among local residents. A lawyer representing the community stated, “This is actually gentrification not affordable housing for the people in this neighborhood.”

Traffic issues have been a major point of contention for residents. One community member posed a critical question: “If the city can’t address the current issues why would we approve of this?”

Speeding is also a concern, highlighted by a resident whose parents live nearby. He recounted a troubling incident, stating, “A 2,000 pound rock bench couldn’t stop the car, he crashed through the front of their house.” He added, “this is not what retirees deserve they deserve a safe neighborhood.”

Residents are also worried about the potential impact of tall buildings, sewer issues, and overall density. The developer is seeking zoning approval for a project that includes apartment buildings, single-family homes, and a senior living center, all of which are intended to be affordable.

The developer urged community members to consider the impact of the project, saying, “I want you to think about the people, the families that will go into these apartments, the opportunities you are deciding today.”

Some attendees echoed support for the proposal, with one individual stating, “I want you to approve this proposal.”