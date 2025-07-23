Community gathers for prayer vigil after Lexington church shooting, some call for more action

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Community leaders and residents gathered Tuesday evening at the Robert F. Stevens Courthouse Plaza to remember victims of the church mass shooting in Lexington, with many calling for concrete action beyond prayers.

The evening was marked by reflection, prayer, and calls to address gun violence in the community.

The gathering brought together city, county, and faith leaders to honor those affected by the tragedy, but some attendees who have lost loved ones to gun violence expressed frustration.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers called on everyone to take responsibility for creating change.

"This evening...I'm asking everyone to do what they must do," Weathers said.

Tonya Lindsey, who lost her son to gun violence in 2013, voiced her concerns about the lack of concrete action.

"They all talked about prayer with action, action with prayer. I promise you, families like mine, we've been praying for an action," Lindsey said.

Davita Gatewood, whose son's father was killed by gun violence in 2017, shared similar sentiments.

"It would have been great to see some effort and energy put into our communities," Gatewood said.

Both women expressed that they feel more accountability is needed from city and county officials.

"I think their purpose was to walk away with hope but I walk away still hopeless," said Lindsey.