Community gathers in support of Crystal Rogers' family after Houck, Lawson guilty verdict

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A jury found Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson guilty on all charges Tuesday in connection to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, bringing some closure to a case that has haunted Bardstown, Kentucky for a decade.

After two weeks of testimony, jurors deliberated for just four hours before delivering the verdict that many in the community had been waiting years to hear.

"Yes. Finally. Finally yes. God did justice today," said community member Lisa Black.

The conviction comes 10 years after Rogers was last seen alive, a case that has deeply affected the tight-knit Bardstown community.

"Tears of joy have been shed today," said Black.

Tuesday evening, community members lined the streets of Bardstown to surprise Sherry Ballard and the rest of the Ballard family home from Bowling Green.

Supporters dressed in pink — for Rogers — and carried signs and balloons, while others wore green to honor Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard.

"We're gonna line these streets, we're gonna give them the welcome home that they've been fighting for," said Beth Wooley, a friend of the Ballard family for 20 years.

For many residents, the verdict represents more than justice — it's the beginning of healing for a community that has lived under a shadow for years.

"It's been heart-shattering. Just seeing every obstacle that could possibly be thrown their way. Ten years too long," said Wooley.

The case has deeply affected Bardstown's identity and sense of security over the past decade.

"You know...at one time we were the most beautiful town in America and that was stripped from us because of these tragedies because it didn't feel beautiful to us anymore," said Wooley. "The entire town was scared. We knew who did it and we had to do business with this man for 10 years, seeing him in Lowe's or Walmart and knowing that justice was not being served."

Despite the verdict, many in the community acknowledge there's still unfinished business in the case.

"It's not over...it's not over. It's just beginning," said Wooley.

The FBI Louisville office released a statement following the verdict:

"Five years later, after countless hours spent conducting numerous interviews and searches, analyzing evidence, collaborating with various FBI Headquarters entities, and coordinating with our federal, state, and local partners, we are proud of the pivotal role we played in seeking justice for Crystal Rogers and her family...We hope this outcome brings some semblance of peace to Crystal's family and the larger Bardstown community. The FBI will always stand with its partners to pursue justice no matter how long it takes."

