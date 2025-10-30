Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community gathers to honor teen presumed dead on 16th birthday with balloon release

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was a somber night in Shilito Park as friends and family came together to remember the life of Aoun Basboos on what would have been his 16th birthday with a balloon release. The teen is presumed dead after he went missing earlier this year.

Basboos went missing around Mother's day alongside another Lexington teen, Ali Naqvi. The case prompted a mass search for the boys; Naqvi's body was found days later, but Basboos has never been found.

"Aoun loved everybody, he really did," said one attendee. "He really was a good friend, it's like loosing a brother."

Two people are charged in the case; Jesus Reyes-Ocampo is facing two murder charges in the death and presumed death of both teens, and will appear in court next month.

His father is also charged in the case, facing evidence tampering charges.

The public is encouraged to contact Lexington Police with any information.

