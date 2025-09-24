Fayette County teen indicted on double murder charges in shooting deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette County grand jury has indicted 18-year-old Jesus Reyes-Ocampo on two murder charges and a count of tampering with physical evidence in connection with a May 11 shooting that killed two teens in Lexington.

The indictment, filed on Sept. 22, charges Reyes-Ocampo with the murders of Aoun Basboos and Ali Naqvi. Court documents state he shot both victims with a firearm on May 11, 2025, in Fayette County.

Reyes-Ocampo also faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence from the same date. The indictment alleges he destroyed, mutilated, concealed or removed physical evidence with the intent to impair its availability in official proceedings.

A second defendant, Jesus E. Reyes Rodriguez, is charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection with the case. Court documents allege Rodriguez destroyed, concealed or removed evidence on May 15, believing it would be used in official proceedings.

Both murder charges against Reyes-Ocampo are capital offenses under Kentucky law. The tampering charges are Class D felonies.

Reyes-Ocampo is being held on $1,010,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 3 at 1:00 p.m.

LEX 18 previously reported that Reyes-Ocampo was 17 years old at the time he was charged with the murders.