Community honors 10-year-old Jayden Spicer during funeral procession

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Family, friends and law enforcement officers from across Kentucky gathered Thursday to remember 10-year-old Jayden Spicer, whose death captured national attention after his mother initially reported him missing before later admitting to police that he was dead and she had buried his body.

Nearly 60 agencies traveled to Breathitt County for a procession following Jayden's funeral, with badges from agencies across the state lining bumper to bumper to pay tribute to the young boy.

"He was a baby," said Karisha Friley. "He deserved better than this."

When Breathitt County Jailer Joel Gross made the request for support, first responders didn't hesitate to attend.

"Such a tragic loss, we all feel the same pain neighboring counties have. Wanted to come and show support and be a part of it," said Magoffin County Sheriff William Meade.

"We've got from all over Kentucky, Georgetown, Paris, Lee County…everyone really coming together for this….we really do appreciate," said Olivia Friley.

The turnout of locals and law enforcement came as no surprise after Jayden's story captured hearts across the state. From the moment his mother reported him missing until his remains were found days later and his mother was charged in his death, the community waited with bated breath.

"We participated in the search, spent hours climbed hills, and we weren't successful, and we wanted to pay respects and pay tribute and honor this life," said Kevin Osbourn, spokesman for Wolfe County Search and Rescue.

Breathitt County Schools closed Thursday to honor Jayden's memory. For a moment, the city of Jackson fell quiet as balloons and decorations reminded the community of the young life cut short.

"Well, if it don't tug at your heart, you don't have one," said Meade.

Both Jayden's mother and stepfather were indicted by a grand jury earlier this week in connection to his death. Felicia and Joshua Gross are scheduled to be arraigned on September 5.

Felicia Gross is facing a murder charge in her son's death, after originally being charged with manslaughter among other charges. Joshua Gross is also facing multiple charges including complicity to murder and tampering with physical evidence.

LEX 18's Leigh Searcy reached out to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to learn more about Jayden's home placement after his grandmother's death. She received the following response on Thursday: