Community honors 9/11 first responders with memorial stair climb at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 600 people gathered at Kroger Field to climb stadium stairs in remembrance of the 343 firefighters who died during the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

The memorial event brought together firefighters, police officers, military members, students and community members of all ages. Participants climbed the bleachers to commemorate the 110 stories that first responders climbed in the World Trade Center towers that day.

"A lot of them knew their fate going up there, and they were tired, and they still did it anyways. No one asked to stop, they just kept going," said Fraternal Order of Firefighters President Chris MacFarlane.

Each step taken during the climb carried special meaning. Participants wore name tags honoring the fallen firefighters, and bells tolled throughout the event to mark the solemn occasion.

The physical challenge of the climb served as a reminder of what first responders faced on that horrific day in American history.

"The people that are climbing today, they're climbing kind of in the same way, they had no idea what it was gonna be, it was a tough climb. You can't just get on an elevator and take it all the way up," said MacFarlane.

For many participants, the event represented more than just physical exercise. It was an opportunity to honor the sacrifice of those who gave their lives trying to save others.

"Today's a very important day for us, those 343 men. They went through it, full gear, emotions rolling," said Winchester Fire Department EMT/Firefighter Noah Whaley.

The memorial also served as a way to pass the story of September 11th to younger generations who weren't alive during the attacks.

"Although I wasn't alive for it yet, I want to remember it for the guys who were," said Whaley.

The community event emphasized the importance of never forgetting the heroism displayed by first responders during one of the darkest days in American history.

