Community marks ten years since Brookelyn Farthing's disappearance

(LEX 18) — A Central Kentucky family is marking a dark milestone this week. It's been ten years since Brookelyn Farthing disappeared near Berea. There's been no sign of her since and no one has ever been arrested in her disappearance. Police hope someone can help them unlock the case.

The last time anyone saw 18-year-old Brookelyn Farthing was June 22, 2013. Family members told LEX 18 she had been at a party and was going to catch a ride with a friend. Her sister said Farthing had sent a message saying she felt unsafe. She was last seen early that Saturday morning at a home on Dillon Court east of Berea.

Investigators said the person who owned the home told them he left her at the house and when he returned, the home was on fire. They said they found some of her personal items inside, but no one has seen her since. It's been a long ten years for investigators with no resolution.

"You're just constantly searching for that next piece that could hopefully help solve this case," said Trooper Justin Kearney of the Kentucky State Police.

Any piece of information, no matter how small someone thinks it might be, could be the one missing link that allows investigators to get this solved and for her family, the answers they so desperately need.

"It would be huge, at this point, for this family. That's our whole goal is to hopefully find Brookelyn safe, but if not, also bring closure to this family so they can have their loved one back," Kearney said.

Friends of the family have set up a website with a $14,000 reward for information. You can find details here.

If you have information, reach out to Kentucky State Police.