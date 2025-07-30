Community pool in Woodford County offering kids free summer meals

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. — Poolside free meals are being offered to school aged kids at the Falling Springs Community Center. It's part of the USDA's Sun Meals program. There's no income restriction and no registration is required.

You don't even have to be a Woodford County student- anyone under the age of 18 is welcome.

"We have a lot of parents from Anderson County or even Frankfort that come here and they're welcome to it as well," said Richard Pictor, director of Versailles-Woodford County Parks and Recreation.

The national program helps address summer hunger.

"I don't think people realize as much in Woodford County how much of a need we really do have, over half of our students during the school year rely on free meals, that's 2000 kids," said food service director Courtney Quire.

Kids can get a free meal at Falling Springs every week day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until school starts.

The free meal can be hot or cold, with milk, fruit, and vegetables.