Community rallies around teen who lost father in Nicholasville shooting

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Nicholasville man, who was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, will be laid to rest Friday, Jan. 16.

Police say 35-year-old Anthony Rector was killed near Shun and Edgewood. Investigators say 25-year-old Tanner Hamilton shot Rector after an argument.

"He was respectful and kind and would give you the shirt off your back if you needed it," said family friend BJ Baldwin.

Baldwin tells LEX 18 that Rector's daughter Amelia is close to her daughter. Amelia is in the tenth grade.

"I want her to remember this as the time the community stepped up, and was there for her," said Baldwin.

She says Rector and Amelia had recently rekindled their relationship. Amelia lost her mother when she was young.

"My immediate reaction was what do they need, what can I do right now," said Baldwin.

Baldwin set up a GoFundMe to help take care of Amelia, as well as covering Rector's funeral expenses. Rector was married with two young kids.

"That's the only thing that we can do is let them know we love them, and support them financially and emotionally, let them know that we are here, nothing we can do can change the situation, but my heart is broken for her," said Baldwin.

Hamilton is facing a first-degree manslaughter charge and will be back in court on Jan. 26.