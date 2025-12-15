Community in shock after former police captain kills mother, dies by suicide on I-75

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former police captain killed his 77-year-old mother in Berea early Sunday morning before dying by suicide during a traffic stop on I-75, according to authorities.

Officials identified 51-year-old Kevin Berry as the suspect in the murder of his mother, Margie Berry, which occurred just after midnight Sunday on Leslie Drive in Madison County.

News Authorities: Former police captain kills mother, dies by suicide Web Staff

Following the homicide, a manhunt led to Berry being pulled over by a Williamsburg officer on I-75 in Whitley County. As officers attempted to speak with him, Berry took his own life.

"I don't know why, I don't know why, we'll never know," said one neighbor, Arritta Morris.

The quiet neighborhood was left in shock by the incident. Morris, who has lived in the area since 1971 and spoke with Margie Berry on multiple occasions, described her as a gracious and calm woman.

"I did not believe it," Morris said. "This was a shock, this is a quiet neighborhood. This is the first time this has ever happened."

Berry was a former law enforcement officer who worked for multiple departments, most recently serving as a captain with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. He also spent time working for the McKee Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office released a statement expressing condolences on social media.

Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison confirmed the homicide and said he is still awaiting details in the case from the medical examiner.

