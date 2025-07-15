Community reacts to mass shooting as new details emerge

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner has identified 47-year-old Guy House as the shooter in Sunday's violent events that left two dead and three injured, including a Kentucky State Police trooper.

Beverly Gumm, 72, and Christina Combs, 34, were shot and killed inside Richmond Road Baptist Church. Beverly was the wife of Pastor Jerry Gumm, who was shot multiple times in the chest and face and remains in critical condition in the ICU, according to family members.

Christina's husband, Randy Combs, was also shot and is hospitalized but alert, family members said.

The shooting spree began around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a Kentucky State Police trooper pulled over a vehicle on Terminal Drive with House inside. House shot the trooper and fled the scene.

Officials revealed Monday that multiple people were in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop but were not involved in the shooting and are cooperating with investigators.

House then traveled approximately 8 miles to Sayre Christian Village on Bellau Wood Drive, where he carjacked a vehicle from a visiting family member. Sayre Christian Village confirmed the woman remained calm and safely made her way inside the facility.

The senior living facility believes House's actions were influenced by his past connection to their community, as his mother lived there from 2022 to 2024.

Police tracked House and the stolen vehicle to Richmond Road Baptist Church, where he opened fire on the victims before encountering law enforcement.

At least three Lexington police officers shot at House in a rear parking lot area of the church, resulting in his fatal injuries. After securing the area, officers began providing medical treatment to the victims.

Angel Rutherford, who shared three children with House, said family members believe House was looking for her at the church, but she wasn't there that day.

"It's just a tragic situation. It's traumatizing you know. Terrible," Rutherford said. "It's like the worst thing that could have happened from every angle of it."

The injured state trooper received immediate aid from good Samaritans until emergency services arrived. The trooper sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition.

"It probably was just a few minutes. I feel like the police station, uh, the Lexington police and everybody showed up fairly quick, but in that moment, it felt like forever, you know you're sitting here with a guy that uh could possibly die, you know," said Jimmy Alexander, one of the good Samaritans who assisted the trooper.

Leaders with One Lexington are offering resources and support to those affected by the tragedy.

"We will do what we call 'all hearts on deck' as a community -- what can we do to step up for these victims and be there in the time and the needs that they have?" said Kenneth Payne of ONE Lexington.

Christina Combs was working toward a nursing degree at Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

"Christina was a remarkable individual, a devoted mother of five and a committed student who worked tirelessly to become the best nurse she could be. Her passion for helping others was evident in every aspect of her life, and her strength, perseverance and compassion inspired everyone who had the privilege of knowing her," BCTC President and CEO Dr. Greg Feeney said in a statement.

Kentucky State Police have taken over the investigation, which remains ongoing. Lexington Police will conduct an internal investigation, and the officers involved have been placed on leave per department policy.