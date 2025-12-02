Community reacts to Will Stein named UK Head Coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky moved quickly to fill its head coaching vacancy, announcing Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as the new leader of the Wildcats football program less than 24 hours after firing Mark Stoops.

The university made the announcement late Sunday night. Stein and his family arrived at Blue Grass Airport on a private jet from Eugene, Oregon, just hours after the hiring became official.

The Kentucky native brings a connection to the program that extends beyond his coaching credentials. Stein is the son of a UK football alum and has deep ties to the Commonwealth.

"He understands the Big Blue Nation, this university and what this team and program mean to our Commonwealth," UK President Eli Capilouto said in a statement. "We are looking forward to welcoming Will and his family back home and we can't wait to support them as they further elevate our program in a way that makes Kentucky proud."

Students and fans expressed growing excitement about the coaching change, particularly after Kentucky's disappointing loss to Louisville last weekend.

"The games will be more fun, the crowds will be bigger. The student section will be more fun. I think it'll be a good time. We'll start winning games again. The atmosphere will just be way better next year," said Morgan, a UK Freshman.

The coaching change comes at a crucial time for local businesses that depend on successful football seasons. Restaurant and bar owners near campus have felt the impact of the team's inconsistent performance this season.

"The ups and downs of this season has been difficult, especially for the bars and restaurants. When we're winning it's great. But when we're losing, it's not. So the excitement within our industry as well as the fanbase, it's always neat to see," said Kevin Heathcoat, Co-Owner of Chevy Chase Inn and Bourbon n' Toulouse.

While some fans expressed skepticism about the hire, most welcomed the change after a frustrating season.

"It wouldn't have been my pick for sure, but I'm glad to have some new coaching staff coming in," said UK Senior Seth Holbrook.

Holbrook was optimistic about Stein's potential impact on the program.

"Good luck, Will, we need it. You're our savior. Please come help us win some more football game," he stated.

Stein served as Oregon's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before accepting the Kentucky position. His hiring represents the university's commitment to revitalizing a program that has struggled to meet fan expectations this season.

