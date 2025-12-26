Community working to support family after deadly house fire in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Flames destroyed a Jackson County family home on Wednesday, leaving only smoke and debris where a residence once stood.

Kentucky State Police said that a 7-month-old, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old was airlifted for emergency treatment and later transferred to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio. Three adults were also injured and taken to UK Hospital.

"These people lost everything. They have nothing. Plus they lost their children," said Sue Caldwell, a community member who immediately sprang into action after hearing about the tragedy.

When Lynetta Hunter, director of the local nonprofit Livingstone Outreach Incorporated, learned about the fire, she called Caldwell. Both women knew they couldn't wait for someone else to help.

"The first thing we thought of is what could we do," Caldwell said.

That same urgency spread throughout Jackson County. When residents woke up on Christmas Eve and heard what happened, the community instantly mobilized to provide support.

"Within the first 12 hours of what happened, I had 75 calls and messages of wanting to help," Hunter said.

Hunter and Caldwell have been working directly with the family to identify their immediate needs. Hunter says the family is doing the best they can under the circumstances.

Beyond gathering immediate supplies like clothes and gas cards, the two women want to create a lasting tribute for the children who died.

"Anyone in the county that has a small child and doesn't have a smoke detector, we will make the arrangements to have them installed. This in memory of children that were lost and the one that's in the hospital," Caldwell said.

As the family begins to heal from this tragedy, they can count on continued community support from Jackson County residents.

"If something happens here, everyone comes to the aid of what is going on," Caldwell said.

There is several ways to donate. A community fund directly supporting the family has been setup at Jackson County Bank, and the public can call (606) 965-3121 to donate. The public can also donate to the family's GoFundMe.

Lynetta Hunter is arranging other fundraisers. If you want to know how you can help, contact Hunter at 859-582-3445 or email lchch@yahoo.com, and contact Caldwell at 606-493-7268.

