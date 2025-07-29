Community unveils monument honoring victims of deadly Breathitt County flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A community in Breathitt County gathered Monday evening to unveil a monument commemorating the lives lost during catastrophic flooding that struck the area three years ago.

"You know, I think the biggest miracle of all is we don't have 3 or 400 names up there knowing what we went through that night," said Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble.

The memorial, placed on Main Street in Jackson, honors the 11 people from Breathitt County who died in the 2022 floods that devastated the region.

"We just don't ever want to forget," said Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas.

A large crowd assembled for the unveiling ceremony, coming together to remember loved ones whose lives were lost.

Noble said he wished he had answers for Vanessa Baker's family, whose body has never been found.

"It just makes your heart ache to know she's never been found…it's just a bittersweet day," said Noble.

The names of victims are now permanently etched into the new monument, creating a lasting tribute to their memory.

"You have a connection to everyone there…not just one or two names," said Jackson Woman's Club member Clara Gabbard.

The monument not only commemorates those who died but also symbolizes the community's resilience as they continue to rebuild, mourn, and heal together.

"That was the one silver lining in this horrible event…neighbors help neighbors…so much love that was shared," said Thomas.

Despite progress in recovery efforts, residents emphasized that significant challenges remain.

"Housing is a dire need and jobs we still need jobs," said Thomas.

Thomas says the city of Jackson is working with community partners to try to get safe, affordable housing for people affected by flooding. Some of that funding is through the Community Development Block Grant.

"Those projects haven't started yet, but we have been approved for the funds," said Thomas.

Thomas says building should start soon.