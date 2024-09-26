Community urged to help with cleanup after storm damage to Paris cemetery

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bourbon County cemetery is in disarray from recent storms, and with our area seeing a potential impact from Hurricane Helene over the next 48 hours, one man is calling on the community to step up and help.

"My mother is buried here, and my grandmother is buried on the other side," said Richard Dumphord, who is spearheading the cleanup efforts of Cedar Heights Cemetery.

He said it's about having pride in your community.

"Take ownership of the things that you love and you care about, don't wait on anyone else to do it, you come and do it," said Dumphord.

Sunday's storms resulted in downed limbs, trees, and scattered leaves and branches over headstones.

Dumphord invited the public to Cedar Heights on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. and asked them to bring basic lawn equipment, such as chainsaws, trash bags, gloves, rakes, and lawn mowers.

Cedar Heights is located on Cypress Street in Paris.