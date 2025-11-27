'Compassion Guide' provides resources, hope to those experiencing homelessness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington church, Illuminate Hope, has helped create a pocket-sized book for people experiencing homelessness: It's called the Compassion Guide.

"Compassion in my mind is empathy with action behind it," said Pastor Jordan Wilson.

Wilson told LEX 18 the idea came from several nonprofits, churches, and the city. It was spurred because information to help the homeless wasn't in one easy to find location.

"We can plug them in with a resource that's already doing it in town, pretty much immediately," said Wilson.

Wilson and his team began distributing the guide last weekend. The durable guide has a plastic cover and inside is broken down by section based on the immediacy of the situation.

"As these people receive these books we would hope that they feel not only a church but a city that sees them and wants to really help lift them out of their situation," said Wilson.

Zach Sargent is also a pastor at Illuminate Hope. He invites the community out to Duncan Park on the first and third Sunday of every month.

"We have church out here in the park, it's not in the building so anybody is welcome to stop by," said Sargent. "We'll have pizza and Ale-8 and hot chocolate when it's cold, but people have a real need and a desire for community."

Sargent said they'll also be passing out the compassion guides at the outdoor services.