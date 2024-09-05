Conference at EKU to address mental health in faith communities

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Kentucky clergy are shining a light on the connection between faith and mental health.

Advocates say the faith communities can be a resource for those who are suffering, but many congregations don't know where to start.

"We talk about homelessness, we talk about hunger from the pulpit," said EKU Associate Professor of Psychology Melinda Moore. "This is just one of those issues we haven't talked enough about."

Suicide prevention and mental health are issues close to Moore's heart.

"Many years ago, I lost my own husband to suicide," she told LEX 18. "I was working in public health in Ohio, and I was a new Catholic. And when my husband died by suicide, the only area of support in my life was my faith."

Moore is now working to address mental health and suicide within faith communities.

That includes a conference happening at EKU on September 9th and 10th.

It's called Addressing Mental Health and Suicide in Communities and Congregations: a Faith-Based Approach. Speakers include Kay Warren from Saddleback Church and Bishop John Stowe from the Diocese of Lexington.

You can register for the event here.

"I'm not saying clergy need to become therapists," Moore said. "But they can become better informed to help those who are suffering."

In her work, she's found other faith leaders who want to reduce the stigma surrounding suicide in the church and help those who are suffering.

"There's really a desire in faith-based communities and the Catholic church to address this from a faith perspective and recognizing the role of professional help," said Father Derek Van Daniker of Cathedral of Christ the King.

Greg Horn, the lead minister at Gardenside Christian Church, agrees.

"We gotta talk more about mental health and make it a safe space and equip our pastors and volunteers to be comfortable with having those conversations," he said.

There are also masses happening in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day:

1389 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, Saturday, September 7th at 3 p.m.

608 W. Main Street, Richmond, Monday, September 9th at 5:30 p.m.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, there is help. Call or text 988. It's free and available 24/7.