Congolese refugee turned fashion designer is dressing Kentucky's governor, NBA stars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington fashion designer who came to the United States as a Congolese refugee is building a high-fashion brand, dressing some of the most recognizable names in sports, music, and politics along the way.

Albert Lukonga is the founder of Albert Couture, a custom clothing brand based on Third Street in Lexington. Eight years after launching the label, his client list includes jockeys, NBA players like Reed Shepherd, and the CEO of the Grammy Awards.

"That's the best part, you know, especially when you get to travel to all these places, meet a lot of talented people who are very, very successful, but they trust you over Gucci, Tom Ford, and Balenciaga," Lukonga told LEX News as we sat down in Kentucky's first fashion house.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is among those clients. Lukonga was the tailor on Beshear's Vogue photoshoot last year. He says he approached the project with one goal in mind.

"I wanted to address him as not for who he was then, but who he's becoming," Lukonga said.

As speculation grows about a potential 2028 presidential run for Beshear, Lukonga says his work with the governor will evolve.

"It's fun because we're working on something casual, some casual wear," said Lukonga. "We call it the American dad style. So stay tuned for that."

Lukonga's journey to dressing the governor started before he ever arrived in Kentucky two decades ago, through a United Nations resettlement program. Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, he grew up learning about clothing from his mother, a fashion designer herself. But after graduating from Henry Clay High School in Lexington, he initially considered a different path.

"Every foreign kid out there that knows their parents is like physician, lawyer, whatever, engineering. So I was like, OK, I'll try this med school, this med stuff, let's see what happens," Lukonga said.

Fashion ultimately won out, and now he's responsible for creating one-of-a-kind pieces for discerning clients.

In the future, Lukonga wants to put Lexington on the map alongside fashion capitals like New York City and Paris. He hopes his story motivates other Kentuckians to pursue their own goals.

"Somebody who's started from nothing and was able to show and remind Americans that it is possible to have a dream still," Lukonga said.

Lukonga's next fashion show showcasing his fall collection is scheduled for August 1 in Lexington.