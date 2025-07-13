Officials release statements following shootings in Lexington on Sunday

(LEX 18) — Officials are releasing statements following shootings in Lexington on Sunday that injured a KSP Trooper and 'multiple' others.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul also released a statement, which can be found below:

Saddened to hear about the tragic shootings—Blue Grass Airport and Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington.



Kelley and I are praying for all the victims, the injured trooper, and their families.



We are grateful for the brave first responders. Violence like this has no place… — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 13, 2025

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman released the following statement:

“Today, violence invaded the Lord’s House. The attack on law enforcement and people of faith in Lexington shocked the entire Commonwealth.



“We are grateful to the Kentucky State Police and Lexington Police Department, who courageously ran toward danger to protect this community. This is another reminder of the grave danger we ask law enforcement to face every single day. We go to houses of worship to gather in fellowship, unite in faith, and reach toward our Creator. In light of this tragedy, we turn to God with our prayers for the injured Trooper and the victims’ families.



“The detectives with the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stand ready to support both agencies with whatever they need in the days ahead.”





Barr said in a post to social media, "Praying for the Kentucky State Trooper injured today and all parishioners injured at Richmond Road Baptist Church. I’m monitoring this situation very closely and I’m grateful for the State Police and first responders involved in responding."

Gov. Andy Beshear also released the following statement: