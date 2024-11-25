'Connect for Community': LexPark launches new way to pay outstanding citations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Since 2014, LexPark has supported the community during the holiday season through its Food for Fines initiative. This year, the program returns with a new name and bigger mission.

Connect for Community will expand on Food for Fines by including monetary donations.

For every dollar donated to pay off an outstanding parking citation, LexPark will match it two for one.

For example, a $10 donation to a local nonprofit would pay off a $20 citation.

Donations can be made to the following nonprofits: GreenHouse17, Step by Step, Lexington Black Prosperity Initiative, Arbor Youth Services, Shepherds House, and God’s Pantry.

“Inherently, all boats rise with the rising tide, so whatever we can do for your community, however we can connect, whether that’s awareness or financial support, we want to be part of that effort so we’re very proud to have this program,” said LexPark executive director Laura Boison.

Since the program began in 2014, LexPark has facilitated nearly $56,000 in citations paid. Boison hopes the re-imagined program will incentivise more people to pay their citations.

“Food for Fines, it’s still a program where you get credit,” explained Boison. “If you bring in cans, we’ll give you credit towards your citations, but you’d have to get the cans, bring them down here, find another parking spot, etc, it was just a little difficult for our clients to do that.”

Connect for Community, on the other hand, allows people to make their donations online and support the cause of their choice.

“It allows people to literally connect with their community, make a contribution they otherwise might not have done, allows them to take care of a bill so it doesn’t escalate to something greater. So that’s how we got the name, Connect with Community, it helps initiate that,” said Boison.

Connect for Community runs through Friday, Dec. 13.

You can pay citations and participate in Connect for Community here.