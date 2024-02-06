'Constantly evolving': Kentucky soldiers safe following drone strike

After at least one Kentucky soldier was injured in a drone strike in Jordan last week, the Kentucky National Guard shared that all those from the Commonwealth have returned to duty and are getting the care they need.

According to the Department of Defense, the drone attack at a military base near the Syrian border took place on January 28 and killed 3 U.S. service members and injured more than 40 others.

An Iran-backed militant group claimed responsibility.

At least one of those injured belonged to the 138th Field Artillery Brigade, which is headquartered in Lexington.

Col. Jonathan Gocke, rear brigade commander forth the 138th Field Artillery Brigade, was able to share some insight into the evolving situation overseas.

"Drone attacks are the next evolution in what we're seeing. We saw improvised explosive devices in Operation Iraqi Freedom, so now we're seeing drones being used by non-state actors both against the US and our partners overseas," Gocke said.

According to the Kentucky National Guard, about 500 servicemembers from the Commonwealth are stationed overseas.

"The 500 Kentuckians that are there, they're my friends, they're people I have served with for 17-plus years," Gocke said. "So, it's tough to see them go over there and know that they're in a part of the world that is a little bit less safe than they are in the US."

Gocke explained that drone usage has become more common overseas, both for surveillance purposes and to carry out violent strikes on the U.S. and its allies.

He added that while troops may be facing an uncertain situation in the Middle East, they are prepared.

"All we can do is be confident in the fact that we know the training they've gotten, we know that they are the best field artillery brigade in the United States Army, and we just pray for their safety," he said.