Construction to start Monday on deadly Garrard County intersection

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Construction is set to begin Monday on a deadly intersection in Garrard County, an area that has been the site of multiple fatal collisions.

Magistrate Glendan Barker said the plan includes adding merge lanes and turnarounds on either side of U.S. 27, near Rocky Top and Rogers Road. Data indicates that three people were killed in collisions at this intersection between April and July of 2024.

In an effort to reduce accidents, a digital speed limit sign was installed in the area last summer.

The project, which is funded by $2.6 million in federal funds, aims to improve safety and is expected to last until May. Construction will take place Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

