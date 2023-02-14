Continued crowds at Asbury church service force worshipers into overflow chapels

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The continuous worship service that began last Wednesday at Asbury University continued Monday evening, attracting more and more people. So many people have now come to the small campus that they can't all fit in the auditorium.

"It was exactly what I needed to hear and you just have to be there to see it. It's beyond words," Kennedy Justice said after walking out of Hughes Auditorium. She came to Asbury's campus with her family from Lexington.

What began as a 10 a.m. chapel service last Wednesday has now gone for 132 hours. There have been people continuously praying and singing inside Hughes Auditorium, coming in and out at all hours of day and night. Word has spread throughout the Christian community and drawn quite a crowd from far beyond Central Kentucky.

People on Monday evening said they had driven from as far as Chicago. Administrators said they'd heard from people as far as Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In a town of 6,000 people, you can definitely feel it when a crowd shows up.

Leonard Fitch owns Fitch's IGA in Wilmore. He said he has noticed a lot more out-of-state vehicles in the parking lot. He was here back in 1970 when a similar event went on for 144 hours.

"I hope it continues and I hope it has worldwide outreach to a lot of people. They'll come and carry the spirit back with them," Fitch said.

So many people have come that the auditorium can't hold them all. Overflow crowds are watching a live stream in Estes Chapel and McKenna Chapel.

"We're hungry. We want healing. We want restoration for people. You see people are broken and hurting everywhere and we believe that the Lord is the answer to bring healing and freedom," said Jess Belcher.

More than anything else, some of these people said, they want to feel togetherness.

"I sometimes feel so alone in my faith and just to see all these people, just being surrounded by so much love, it just means so much to me, to see so many people, I don't feel alone anymore," Justice said.

Asbury has a history of events like this. They're careful to say they are not comparing this one to any of the other previous ones, like the one in 1970. However long this one goes on for, they say, they're grateful to see it happening here.