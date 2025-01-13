Contractors called in for snow removal at mobile home park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Main roads around Lexington, like New Circle Road for example, are mostly clean by this point. Venture off, even a little, and you might see roads still covered in layers of ice.

At the Eastland Mobile Home Trailer Park, the ice formed into layers and lumps, going over speed bumps in some places and clearing out to make deep ruts in other places. To help fix this problem, Tiba Excavation and Septic Services were contacted to clear a path for residents.

“Everybody’s wanting in and out,” owner Todd Ferrell said. “They’ve drove on it so much it’s packed. I mean it’s about 6 inches of ice is really what it is.”

When the ground is green, Ferrell is normally pushing dirt. He’s been a little extra busy over the last week.

“It’s kind of the same thing, but I’d rather have the mud than the snow,” Ferrell said. “I’ve probably slept about one day. About 24 hours in the past 6 [days]. We run about 36 hours straight and then do another shift and start over again.”

Ferrell said he was contacted by Eastland to smooth out the snow and ice problem.

“Pretty often we do quite a bit of snow removal and stuff, and then this here is kind of like an emergency case,” he said. “We do them, I don’t know, probably 10 a year I’d say like this. People get stranded in and can’t get out.”

Before Ferrell arrived, several residents shared stories of getting stuck, needing tows, and even sustaining a little damage. Ferrell is tired after the winter weather but glad he was called into action.

“This keeps some of my help busy, you know what I mean, try to help other people out. That’s the best thing to do.”

