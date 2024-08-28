Cooling stations open in Lexington as first responders implement heat protocol

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At an active fire, Capt. Nathan Thayer says they could have on 75 pounds of gear, and when temperatures are in the 90s, that's a lot.

"On the hot days, water, Gatorade, hydration is key," said Thayer.

Crews responded to a car fire on Galata Drive Tuesday. While it was minor, Thayer said that at big fires, they utilize rehab stations. Those stations include fans, cooling towels, water, and the chance to take their gear off and rest.

"You have to watch out for heat illness and heat stroke," said Thayer.

Lexington implemented its Phase One heat plan earlier this week. The plan includes opening cooling stations at Dunbar, Kenwick, Castlewood, and Tates Creek community centers.

"It's a great way for people that are outside to come in take a break, get some cool air," said Paul Hooper with Lexington Parks & Recreation.

If the next four days play out as expected, Rob Larkin with Emergency Management said that will mark 26 days this summer that Lexington has been in Phase One.

"Make sure we take care of our neighbors, make sure we take care of our pets, and know your limitations especially if you're working outside," said Larkin.

Phase Two kicks in if the heat index gets to 105. To sign up for alerts from the city, click here.