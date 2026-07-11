Corbin community rallies behind 6-year-old girl battling rare brain tumor with 5K run

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — On Saturday, a 5K run and walk fundraiser brought the Corbin community together to support a young girl and her family as she fights a rare and aggressive brain cancer diagnosis.

The event supported Millee Kate Daugherty, 6, who is battling DIPG, or Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.

According to the National Cancer Institute, DIPG is a fast-growing type of brain tumor starting in the pons of the brain stem. About 300 children in the United States are diagnosed each year.

Friends organized the fundraiser to help the Daugherty family with medical costs and raise awareness about the diagnosis. Millee Kate's mother, Allyson Daugherty, said the community's response exceeded expectations at the event.

"I feel like it's such an underrated diagnosis. A lot of people don't know about it, so to be here and to raise awareness for it has been awesome, and the turnout today has been wonderful. It's really more than we expected," she said.

The Daugherty family said they cannot thank the community enough for the support during this time.

LEX News previously spoke with the Daughtery family, which read more below.