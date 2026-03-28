Corbin officials investigating active incident on Maynor Street

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Corbin Police Department is asking nearby residents to avoid the area of Mayor Street in the southwestern district of the city.

According to a social media post by the department, multiple emergency services are in the area investigating an active incident. It is currently unknown how long the investigation will last.

"Thank you for your cooperation and please anticipate an update as time allows," the post states.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.