Corbin Police Department captures, arrests Whitley County escaped inmate

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Corbin Police Department, along with law enforcement officers from other agencies, have captured and arrested an escaped inmate, according to a Facebook post.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, the Corbin Police Department made a Facebook post claiming officers were searching the Cumberland Falls Highway area in search of a female who fled from a nearby law enforcement agency.

After a couple hours, the Corbin Police Department made a second post claiming officers caught and arrested Misty Philips after she assaulted a Whitley County Detention Center deputy and escaped custody while at Baptist Medical Center.

The post writes that she was located with thermal imaging drones, K9 units, and searches on foot with the help of the Williamsburg Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley County Emergency Management, the Whitley County Detention Center, Knox County 9-1-1 dispatch, and Baptist Health Security.

Philips will be charged with escape in the first degree and assault in the third degree, along with her original charges.