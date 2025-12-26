Corbin Police investigating after Friday morning bank robbery on Master Street

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Corbin Police are investigating after a Friday morning bank robbery at a Forcht Bank location on Master Street.

The agency reports that a Black man in his 40s, wearing black clothing and lime green tennis shoes, walked into the bank around 10 a.m.

The man reportedly jumped the bank counter and stole an undisclosed amount of money; police believe the man did not use a weapon during the robbery., and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Corbin Police at 06-528-1122 or use the agency's text tip line at 606-215-6239.