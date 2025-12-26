Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Corbin Police investigating after Friday morning bank robbery on Master Street

Featured Image Custom Edit (95).png
Corbin Police Department
Featured Image Custom Edit (95).png
Posted

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Corbin Police are investigating after a Friday morning bank robbery at a Forcht Bank location on Master Street.

The agency reports that a Black man in his 40s, wearing black clothing and lime green tennis shoes, walked into the bank around 10 a.m.

The man reportedly jumped the bank counter and stole an undisclosed amount of money; police believe the man did not use a weapon during the robbery., and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Corbin Police at 06-528-1122 or use the agency's text tip line at 606-215-6239.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18