Coroner: 2 individuals dead following Friday vehicle collision in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two individuals have died as a result of a vehicle collision that occurred on Burkesville Road in Adair County on Friday, according to the coroner's office.

According to a social media post, the Adair County Coroner responded to a crash around 5:15 p.m., and determined two individuals sustained fatal injuries from the crash. Assisting the Adair County Coroner's Office on scene was the Breeding Volunteer Fire Department, the Adair County Volunteer Fire Department, Adair County Ambulance Service, Adair County Emergency Management, Adair County 911, and the Adair County Emergency Services Chaplains.

The cause and circumstances of the fatal collision remain under investigation by the Adair County Coroner's Office and Kentucky State Police. At this time, the names of the victims have not been released to the public.

"Out of respect for the families, no additional information about the victims will be released at this time. Additional details will be provided when appropriate. The Adair County Coroner's Office extends its condolences to the families, friends and loved ones affected by this tragedy," the Adair County Coroner's Office wrote in its social media post.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.