Coroner: 21-year-old Laurel County man shoots and kills 2 teens before committing suicide

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling has confirmed that two teen females were shot and killed Saturday night in a double murder-suicide.

According to Bowling, 21-year-old James Priddy of Laurel County shot and killed 19-year-old Lila Asher and 18-year-old Jadeance Hale before committing suicide.

Asher and Hale's death has been ruled a homicide caused by a gunshot wound. Priddy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Bowling. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.