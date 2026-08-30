Coroner: 66-year-old Nicholasville man found deceased in Lake Cumberland early Sunday morning

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 66-year-old Nicholasville man was discovered deceased near the Safe Harbor Grider Hill Marina at Lake Cumberland early Sunday morning, according to Clinton County Coroner Lonnie Scott.

Scott told LEX News he was contacted around 11 p.m. Saturday by Clinton County Emergency Management after 66-year-old Mark Fritz fell off of a boat dock and did not resurface.

Scott was then contacted around 5:45 a.m. Sunday when search and rescue teams located Fritz's body in the water. Scott declared Fritz deceased on scene.

Fritz's cause of death is still under investigation. According to Scott, his preliminary cause of death is suspected to be drowning, although Fritz's body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Fritz's death remains under investigation by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to Scott.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.