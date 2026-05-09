Coroner: 72-year-old Rowan County man found deceased in his mobile home

CLEARFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rowan County Coroner's Office is working alongside Kentucky State Police (KSP) to investigate the death of a 72-year-old man found deceased in his Clearfield mobile home on Friday.

According to the coroner's office, KSP was contacted Friday evening by a resident concerned that they had not seen or heard from their cousin for an extended period of time. KSP and the Rowan County Sheriff's Department then conducted a welfare check at the man's mobile home on McBrayer Road in Clearfield.

The resident of the home was found deceased and the Rowan County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead on-scene.

Officials report that foul play is not suspected in the man's death and the investigation remains ongoing. As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the name of the man has not been released to the public pending notification of next-of-kin.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.