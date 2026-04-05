Coroner: 75-year-old Russell Springs man dies from apparent drowning

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 75-year-old man from Russell Springs was found dead in his family's pond on Saturday, according to the Russell County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office responded to Snow Road around 6 p.m. Saturday to find Joe Kerns dead from an apparent drowning, although his cause of death has not yet been determined. The body has been transported to the state's Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

On scene assisting the coroner's office was Russell County EMS, the Russell Springs Fire Department, and Russell County Emergency Management, according to a social media post.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.