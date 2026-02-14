Kentucky State Police investigating fatal Leslie County structure fire

HYDEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Friday night structure fire in Leslie County has left three individuals dead, according to a press release by Kentucky State Police.

The release writes that around 11 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 13 was notified of a residential stricture fire along Highway 421 in Leslie County.

According to the press release, after emergency services extinguished the flames, three individuals were discovered deceased inside the home. The individuals were pronounced dead by the Leslie County Coroner's Office and were identified as 56-year-old Lisa Marcum, 50-year-old Jadeana Begley, and 84-year-old June Nantz.

Kentucky State Police officers do not suspect foul play was involved in the incident, and the fire's investigation remains ongoing.

The three bodies have been transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for autopsies, according to Leslie County Coroner Greg Walker.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.