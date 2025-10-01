1 person dead following shooting on East Seventh Street, police investigating

UPDATE: Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m.

One person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway following a Tuesday evening shooting in a Lexington neighborhood.

According to Lexington Police, authorities responded to the 500 block of East Seventh Street around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting with a victim. When they arrived, a victim was located inside a home and was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (859) 258-3600, or anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Original Story:

LEX 18 is on the scene of a large police presence in the area of East Seventh Street in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner is also on scene.

We're now working to learn more.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

