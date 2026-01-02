Coroner on scene of South Broadway shooting that left 3 with gunshot wounds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Thursday evening shooting that left three people with gunshot wounds is now under investigation by Lexington Police.

The agency reported on social media that around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Broadway for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the three victims.

An LEX 18 crew confirmed that the Fayette County coroner is now at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600 or anonymously via Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.