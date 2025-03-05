Coroner reports teen dies after collapsing during track practice in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A report from the Fayette County Coroner's Office detailed that a 15-year-old, who collapsed during track practice at Meece Middle School in Somerset, died on Tuesday.

The coroner confirmed that James Phillippe died after being taken to the UK Medical Center. The office noted that an autopsy is pending.

According to The Courier Journal, an EMS report was obtained through an open records request and read that Phillippe was unresponsive and pulseless when they arrived, however, his condition did improve while at an area hospital.

Phillippe was then flown to the UK Hospital where he died. The Courier Journal added that his mother, Marissa Handley, posted the following on social media:

"This is not a post I would ever think I'd have to make," Handley said. "... I know so many people loved Wes as he was such a special child. He was a wonderful son and I have loved every second of God allowing me to be his momma."