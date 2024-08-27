Corvette caravan makes pit stop at Legends Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A convention of Corvettes took place at Legends Field as a caravan made a pit stop for lunch. The Atlantic Corvette Caravan is one of multiple groups in route to Bowling Green.

“We are making our pilgrimage down to Bowling Green, KY to the National Corvette Museum,” said route captain Jeff “Zipity” Duda. “Every five years, the Corvette Museum will host what is referred to as the National Corvette Caravan. And think like a bicycle with the hub being Bowling Green, Kentucky.”

“All roads across North America will then lead and converge to Bowling Green, Kentucky to celebrate the milestone anniversary of the museum.”

Caleb Barnes

This year, the milestone celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Corvette Museum. Today’s pit stop provided a lunch break, courtesy of the Lexington Legends. The national caravan has become a top trip for Corvette owners to gather and drive to the museum.

“It’s a bucket list,” said one of the drivers, William Domery. “It’s, I’m gonna probably walk around in amazement.”

“We even have two couples that are driving a white minvan that flew in from the Netherlands,” Duda added.

Of course, the cars are cool. But the passion for these Kentucky-made vehicles fuels an ever-important Corvette community.

“The favorite part is definitely the people,” said Duda. “You meet so many different people from so many different walks of life. Young and old, I’ve got my 15-year-old daughter on the trip, so trying to bring along that next generation.”

Caleb Barnes

“I’m retired now and this is what I’m going to do. I’m going to have fun and spread the joy,” Domery shared. “I always carry a matchbox car to pass it along to a youngster that may be on the edge of a car guy or not.”

The caravans will descend on Bowling Green tomorrow, bringing an estimated 6,000 Corvettes to the National Corvette Museum for the celebrations, which last from August 28 through August 31.

