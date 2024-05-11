Corvette meet honors club member who died in accident

BOYLE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A sea of Corvettes stretched across the grounds at Wilderness Trace Distillery in Danville. Each machine holds a unique memory for the owners.

“I’m a third-generation car dealer, and classic cars are just – I’ve just grown up with them,” said Angi Brown-Ashley. “I bought this car out of my dad’s collection after he passed away.”

She stood in front of a purple Corvette with a yellow, white, and red design painted on the hood and down the side. The door also boasted “Official Pace Car,” indicating it led the 1998 Indianapolis 500 field.

Down the hill Corvette owner Gary Davidson had the hood of his newer Corvette propped up, displaying multiple award trophies.

“This one was in 10 shows last year,” he said. “It had eight first place and two best of shows. I like going to the shows, the kids love them.”

One specific memory kept alive today was that of Jarred Davis, who passed away earlier this year in an auto accident.

Jarred’s friend Phillip Sexton shared that he and Jarred always talked about cars at work.

“He always wanted a Corvette. I said, ‘hey man, follow what you love. If you can afford it, make it happen,’ and not even six months later he ended up getting one.”

Jarred’s wife Sarah brought the Corvette to the cruise-in for members of the Bluegrass Corvette Club to pay their respects.

“This year, very unexpectedly, we lost Jarred,” said Bluegrass Corvette Club President Shawn Fear. “We all as a community wanted to do something because she and he were members for a number of years, and then we got our opportunity essentially through this event.”

“[Sarah] kept the car,” Sexton said, “and that was the biggest sign that she wants to continue his legacy of going to car shows.”

Sure, these cars are cool. But the real reason these shows exist is for the people. The close Corvette community cares deeply for visitors, for friends, and for their families.

“It gives me an absolute tremendous sense of warmth to say, we know you lost something extremely significant to you, but we’re here for you,” said Fear.